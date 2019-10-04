DEBT BURDEN
SA before profit, Jabu Mabuza tells Eskom coal suppliers
The utility’s purchases of coal constitute its single largest expense
04 October 2019 - 05:05
Eskom chair and acting CEO Jabu Mabuza has called on coal suppliers to put SA ahead of their own interests, saying the embattled power utility should not have to count high coal prices among its many problems.
Ultimately, something has to be done to save Eskom. "We are all going to have to share the pain," he said at the 2019 Joburg Indaba on Thursday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.