DEBT BURDEN SA before profit, Jabu Mabuza tells Eskom coal suppliers The utility's purchases of coal constitute its single largest expense

Eskom chair and acting CEO Jabu Mabuza has called on coal suppliers to put SA ahead of their own interests, saying the embattled power utility should not have to count high coal prices among its many problems.

Ultimately, something has to be done to save Eskom. "We are all going to have to share the pain," he said at the 2019 Joburg Indaba on Thursday.