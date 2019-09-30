Companies / Energy

Losses deepen at Renergen after five-month Amcu strike

The alternative energy company says it plunged into a loss as a result of a protracted industrial action at its Free State gas field

30 September 2019 - 09:12 karl gernetzky
Liquefied natural gas and helium company Renergen said on Friday its losses had deepened after a five-month strike by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) hit production at its Virginia gas-field in the Free State.

The JSE-listed renewable-energy group's loss after tax widened 129% to R39.9m, with the company reporting a headline loss per share of 35.24c, from 19.43c previously.

The company saw a decrease in compressed natural gas volumes at its Virginia operation in the Free State. This is the only on-shore petroleum production right in SA.

Renergen's 90% shareholding in Tetra4 is its primary asset, and the natural gas resource contains one of the richest helium concentrations recorded globally.

Helium is designated a strategic resource, and has multiple applications across cryogenics, semiconductor manufacturing, fibre optics and rocket launches — as well as party balloons.

The US has a strategic helium reserve in Texas, with Renergen saying on Friday the helium market in 2019 had tightened considerably, as the US has said no new further auctions would take place after the 2018 auction.

“New helium megaprojects have a very long lead time before coming online, which has pushed the price of helium up considerably, and the short build-time for the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied helium plant we believe makes Renergen an attractive investment prospect,” the company said.

Renergen's share price was unchanged at R8.75 on Friday, having risen 6.19% so far in 2019. The company has a market capitalisation of R985m.

