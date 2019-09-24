Time is running out for SA to build a viable gas economy
The window to exploit this sector is limited as the world moves towards cleaner energy
24 September 2019 - 19:03
Time is fast running out for SA to achieve its long-held aspiration to build a viable gas economy, the government’s Independent Power Producers (IPP) Office has warned.
The objective of the 2012 National Development Plan (NDP) “to build a game-changing gas economy is still current. It is still government policy,” said Sandra Coetzee, acting head of the IPP Office. “There is a huge opportunity, but time is of the essence. We have to get our ducks in a row.”
