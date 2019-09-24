Companies / Energy Time is running out for SA to build a viable gas economy The window to exploit this sector is limited as the world moves towards cleaner energy BL PREMIUM

Time is fast running out for SA to achieve its long-held aspiration to build a viable gas economy, the government’s Independent Power Producers (IPP) Office has warned.

The objective of the 2012 National Development Plan (NDP) “to build a game-changing gas economy is still current. It is still government policy,” said Sandra Coetzee, acting head of the IPP Office. “There is a huge opportunity, but time is of the essence. We have to get our ducks in a row.”