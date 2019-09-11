Companies / Energy

Saudi Aramco hires nine banks to manage listing

Saudi Arabia plans to list 1% of the state oil giant — the world's largest oil firm — on the Riyadh stock exchange before the end of 2019 and another 1% in 2020

11 September 2019 - 17:30 Hadeel Al Sayegh and Davide Barbuscia
The logo of Saudi Aramco. Picture: REUTERS / HAMAD MOHAMMED
Dubai — Saudi Aramco has hired nine banks as joint global co-ordinators to lead its planned initial public offering (IPO), slated to be the world's largest, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The mandates have been heavily sought by the world's biggest investment banks for a transaction which, according to Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman's initial plans, could generate about $100bn for Saudi Arabia's state coffers.

Saudi Arabia plans to list 1% of the state oil giant — the world's largest oil company — on the Riyadh stock exchange before the end of 2019 and another 1% in 2020, sources said this week, as initial steps ahead of a public sale of about 5% of Aramco.

Aramco has selected JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank, which were previously working on the share sale before it was paused in 2018, the sources said, declining to be identified due to commercial sensitivities.

It has also chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Citi, HSBC and Saudi Arabia's Samba, they added.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and HSBC declined to comment. Aramco and the remaining banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPO plan has rapidly gained momentum in recent days with the appointment of the head of the kingdom's PIF sovereign wealth fund, Yasser al-Rumayyan, as Aramco's new chair.

Rumayyan, a close ally of prince Mohammed, took over from former energy minister Khalid al-Falih in a move to separate Aramco from the ministry, a step Saudi officials have said was important to pave the way for the IPO.

Bankers have been courting Saudi Arabia to secure roles in the transaction, which has faced repeated delays, but which officials have said will happen by 2020/2021.

Aramco's CEO, Amin Nasser, said this week that the domestic IPO would be the "primary" listing but that the company was also ready for an international share sale. He said the final decision on venue and timing rested with the government.

The flotation is crucial for Mohammed's plans to diversify the Saudi economy in an era of low oil prices.

Based on the indicated $2-trillion valuation that Saudi Aramco had hoped to achieve, a 1% float would be worth $20bn, a huge milestone for the local stock market.

Analysts and bankers, however, have said $1.5-trillion is a more achievable valuation for Aramco.

Aramco raised $12bn this year in its first international bond, gaining more than $100bn in demand, in a deal that many saw as a pre-IPO relationship-building exercise with international investors.

Reuters

Dire options for Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, to lift prices

Saudi Arabia needs crude prices at about $80 a barrel, about $20 above current levels, to balance the government budget
Opinion
2 days ago

Saudi king tightens grip with promotion of first royal to head energy ministry

Overhaul sees Prince Abdulaziz replaces Khalid al-Falih in key ministry
World
2 days ago

World bourses vie to host on-again, off-again Aramco IPO

London and Hong Kong are actively pitching for the listing from which Saudi Arabia expects to raise as much as $100bn
Companies
2 weeks ago

Once keen bankers asking if Aramco IPO is now worth it

Some banks have worked on the deal for more than two years, expecting their cut of the proposed $100bn IPO, but the well  may be dry
Companies
1 month ago

