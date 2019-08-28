Seriti bets on long-term reliance on coal for SA

Seriti Resources, poised to become Africa’s second-biggest coal producer, is betting that SA will rely on coal for decades even as Africa’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases implements carbon taxes and is under pressure to improve air quality.

The most-industrialised economy on the continent will soon release an energy blueprint to outline the sources it will get its power from in the future. The carbon tax, designed to incentivise a move away from the coal that accounts for almost all power generation, could eventually cost state-owned power utility Eskom about R11.5bn a year.

“When you operate in the coal-mining space the impression created is like you’re an environmental denialist. We are not,” Mike Teke, Seriti’s CEO, said in an interview at the company’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday. “We operate in a developing economy” where alternatives will need to be phased in gradually, he said.