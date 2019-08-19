FULL-YEAR EARNINGS
Sasol results delay wipes R8bn off its market value
19 August 2019 - 05:10
In yet another shock to investors, Sasol delayed the release of its full-year earnings report by a month to provide time for the completion of a probe into cost overruns and start-up delays at its near-R200bn Lake Charles chemical plant (LCCP) in the US.
In reaction, the Sasol share price tanked as much as 16% on Friday, before recouping most of the losses to close 4.7% lower at R265, wiping off more than R8bn of shareholder equity.
