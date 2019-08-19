Companies / Energy FULL-YEAR EARNINGS Sasol results delay wipes R8bn off its market value BL PREMIUM

In yet another shock to investors, Sasol delayed the release of its full-year earnings report by a month to provide time for the completion of a probe into cost overruns and start-up delays at its near-R200bn Lake Charles chemical plant (LCCP) in the US.

In reaction, the Sasol share price tanked as much as 16% on Friday, before recouping most of the losses to close 4.7% lower at R265, wiping off more than R8bn of shareholder equity.