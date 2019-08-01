News Leader
WATCH: Why things could get even worse for Eskom
Fin24 associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks to Business Day TV to talk about the beleaguered utility
01 August 2019 - 09:52
Wednesday was Phakamani Hadebe’s last day in office as Eskom CEO.
The ailing power utility reported the biggest loss in the country’s corporate history on Wednesday and Hadebe said the company is essentially in a death spiral.
Fin24 associate editor Ferial Haffajee joined Business Day TV to talk about the beleaguered utility and how she believes the death spiral is about to speed up.
