​WATCH: Why things could get even worse for Eskom

Fin24 associate editor Ferial Haffajee talks to Business Day TV to talk about the beleaguered utility

01 August 2019 - 09:52 Business Day TV
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS

Wednesday was Phakamani Hadebe’s last day in office as Eskom CEO.

The ailing power utility reported the biggest loss in the country’s corporate history on Wednesday and Hadebe said the company is essentially in a death spiral.

Fin24 associate editor Ferial Haffajee joined Business Day TV to talk about the beleaguered utility and how she believes the death spiral is about to speed up.

