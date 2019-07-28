Companies / Energy

Sabic remains keen on Clariant joint venture

28 July 2019 - 20:37 Marwa Rashad
An office of the Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant in Pratteln, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGERMANN
Riyadh — Saudi Basic Industries (Sabic), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, says it has no interest in taking over Swiss chemicals firm Clariant but remains keen on a partnership once market conditions improve.

Some analysts have said that Sabic, which owns a 25% stake in Clariant, could consider taking over the company after the Swiss firm last week saw its CEO quit, announced a loss for the first half of the year and shelved its joint venture plans with Sabic.

“We have no interest in a full takeover, but we have interest to grow our share and make sure that we can bring positive growth and retain investment for Sabic and Clariant shareholders,” Sabic CEO Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference.

“Our investment in Clariant is a strategic, long-term investment. We will continue to look at this investment from (the perspective of) growth opportunities,” he said.

Benyan was speaking after the Saudi firm reported a 68% drop in second-quarter net profit, its lowest quarterly profit since late 2009.

He said the announcement on Thursday of the deferral of talks over a joint venture, to combine Clariant’s additives and specialty masterbatches businesses with parts of Sabic’s specialty chemicals operation, was due to changes in market conditions.

“We hope that as market conditions improve there will be another round of talks in this regard,” Benyan said.

Citing lower average selling prices and a decrease in the share of contributions from associates and joint ventures, Sabic said net profit fell to 2.12bn in the April-June quarter, from 6.7bn riyals in the same period a year earlier.

EFG Hermes had projected a net profit of 2.67bn riyals.

Sabic expected to see a “more or less” similar performance for the second half of the year given current market conditions, Benyan said, adding that the firm would focus on reliability, cost management and offering customers varied solutions.

“The slowdown in global GDP growth coincides with a decline in petrochemical prices due to a significant increase in new supply capacity resulting in lower product prices and margins in key product lines,” he said in Sabic’s results statement.

Sabic said the new capacities in key product lines that put pressure on its product prices and margins in the first half of 2019 are expected to continue to affect the company’s earnings in the second half of 2019.

Reuters

