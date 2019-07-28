Sabic remains keen on Clariant joint venture

Riyadh — Saudi Basic Industries (Sabic), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, says it has no interest in taking over Swiss chemicals firm Clariant but remains keen on a partnership once market conditions improve.

Some analysts have said that Sabic, which owns a 25% stake in Clariant, could consider taking over the company after the Swiss firm last week saw its CEO quit, announced a loss for the first half of the year and shelved its joint venture plans with Sabic.

“We have no interest in a full takeover, but we have interest to grow our share and make sure that we can bring positive growth and retain investment for Sabic and Clariant shareholders,” Sabic CEO Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference.

“Our investment in Clariant is a strategic, long-term investment. We will continue to look at this investment from (the perspective of) growth opportunities,” he said.

Benyan was speaking after the Saudi firm reported a 68% drop in second-quarter net profit, its lowest quarterly profit since late 2009.

He said the announcement on Thursday of the deferral of talks over a joint venture, to combine Clariant’s additives and specialty masterbatches businesses with parts of Sabic’s specialty chemicals operation, was due to changes in market conditions.

“We hope that as market conditions improve there will be another round of talks in this regard,” Benyan said.

Citing lower average selling prices and a decrease in the share of contributions from associates and joint ventures, Sabic said net profit fell to 2.12bn in the April-June quarter, from 6.7bn riyals in the same period a year earlier.