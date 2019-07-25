Companies / Energy

Sasol writes down asset values by R18.1bn

Cost overruns at the Lake Charles project in the US and lower chemical margins weigh on company

25 July 2019 - 08:32 Nick Hedley
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Sasol, which has been grappling with major cost overruns at its Lake Charles chemicals project in the US, has written down the value of assets by R18.1bn — the equivalent of about 9% of the group’s market value.

The company, which benefited from higher oil prices in the year to end-June, said core headline earnings per share — a metric that strips out once-off items, including initial operating losses at Lake Charles — probably rose by between 1% and 11% in the year.

But adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) probably fell by between 4% and 14% despite the 19% hike in the rand-per-barrel price of Brent crude oil.

This was mainly because of losses at Lake Charles and lower chemical margins, Sasol said.

The company said it had to impair the value of cash-generating units due to “the softer outlook for global chemical and gas prices” and cost overruns at the nearly-complete Lake Charles site.

It wrote down the value of its North American value chain by R12.9bn to account for higher costs at Lake Charles and lower expected US ethylene and global monoethylene glycol prices.

Meanwhile, the ammonia business in the Southern African value chain was impaired by R3.3bn to recognise “much softer forecasted international ammonia sales prices”.

The group’s Canadian shale gas business was further impaired by R1.9bn.

Because of the impairments, earnings per share probably fell by between 46% and 56%, Sasol said.

As a result, the group said its gearing ratio was expected to increase above its previous guidance of 49%, though it expected net debt to ebitda to remain “well below” the debt covenant level of three-times.

The company said its “foundation business” produced “resilient results” with a strong volume, cost and working capital performance.

“We are also pleased to report that agreement has been reached with the South African Revenue Services to withdraw all the issued and pending assessments for the crude oil procurement matter relating to Sasol Oil for financial years 1999 to 2016,” it said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

