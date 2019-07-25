Gazprom units to sell small stake to raise cash

Moscow — Units of Gazprom plan to sell a stake of about 2.9% in the Russian natural gas producer on Thursday after CEO Alexey Miller said he was looking to raise cash from quasi-treasury shares.

Gerosgaz Holdings and Rosingaz, which are both 100%-owned subsidiaries, will offer 693.6-million common shares in Gazprom on the Moscow Exchange, the company said in a regulatory filing. The terms of the deal don’t allow a partial sale of the shares being offered.

At Wednesday’s closing price of 212 roubles per share, the stake is worth 147-billion rubles ($2.3bn). Gazprom has 23.67-billion shares outstanding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In June, Miller told reporters that the company was looking for “different market ways to monetise” its portfolio of quasi-treasury shares, which are owned by Gazprom’s units. This type of stock makes up about 6.64% of Gazprom’s total 23.67-billion shares outstanding.

“The reason, of course, is that today Gazprom is the leader of the Russian stock market,” Miller said, explaining why the future of quasi-treasury shares is more important today than in previous years. “Of course, the efficiency of managing its own capital is one of the key issues for company’s executives.”

Russia’s biggest natural gas producer has been surprising investors this year by boosting its dividend to a record level and pledging to base future payouts on a transparent formula based on financial results. Miller has also undertaken several waves of management changes aimed at improving openness.

The Gazprom units hired Gazprombank to arrange the offering, collecting bids until 5pm Moscow time. The results will be announced following a book-building process.

Gazprom shares have advanced 65% in the past year, outpacing a 19% gain in the MOEX Russia index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its shares erased morning losses after the announcement, and rose 7.6% to 228.15 roubles as of 1.28pm in Moscow.

“In the past few days, Gazprom shares performed worse than the market,” said Alexander Orekhov, head of Russian equities trading at Renaissance Capital. “It’s hard to evaluate” if Gazprom’s sale will be at a discount but typically there’s a 3% to 7% one for a $300m to $400m placement, he said. The size of the offer means there could even be an anchor investor, according to Orekhov.

VTB Capital estimates that the shares will be publicly traded after the sale, potentially increasing the company’s weighting on the FTSE index and the MSCI index.

With Andrey Lemeshko

Bloomberg