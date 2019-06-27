Trade tension puts energy transition at risk, BP chair warns

London-based BP, like some of its peers, has taken steps towards meeting the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming, including setting targets to reduce carbon emissions from its operations, link them to managers’ pay and ensure that investments are in line with the accords.

But many investors say BP will have to do more, including tackling emissions from the fuels and products it sells to millions of customers daily, known as Scope 3 emissions, to avert a catastrophic rise in global temperatures.

Lund said that such Scope 3 targets would tie BP’s hands to make future investments, whether in renewable energy or oil and gas. He said the company’s thinking around Scope 3 is likely “to evolve over time”.

BP invested about $500m in renewable power, electric vehicle charging points and other low-carbon technologies in 2018, a fraction of its annual spending of $15bn.

Pressure on companies and governments to do more to curb greenhouse gases is rising as carbon emission levels show no sign of decreasing.

Investors managing more than $34-trillion in assets, nearly half the world's invested capital, this week demanded urgent action from governments on climate change, piling pressure on leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies meeting this week.

France has said it will not accept a final G20 communique that does not mention the Paris climate change agreement.

“The long-term framework around the energy transition is important. Over time, it is much easier for big companies like BP if we have a stable global framework for trade and investments,” said Lund. .

An unprecedented level of co-operation is needed between companies and governments to bring greenhouse gas emissions to zero by the end of the century, he said.

Lund urged governments to introduce a price on carbon emissions to allow phasing out fossil fuels, even though only a handful of such schemes have been introduced around the world.

Sound investment

Climate activists have blockaded BP's London office and protested at events the company sponsors. Big investors, including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, are reviewing shareholdings in some oil and gas drillers, though not in BP and its largest rivals.

Lund, who took part in climate talks with a group of investors earlier in 2019, said most investors understand that modern societies are almost built on hydrocarbons.

BP forecasts that even with a rapid rise in wind, solar and other forms of renewable energy, fossil fuels will account for most of energy supply for decades.

Lund also warned that attempts to curb fossil fuels too fast could harm societies.