DPA to install Tesla Powerwall batteries to keep Africa’s telecoms towers alive

Distributed Power Africa (DPA) is installing Tesla Powerwalls to power Econet Wireless’ local operations of its telecommunications towers, kicking off one of Africa’s largest deployments of AC-coupled lithium-ion batteries in the telecoms sector.

This follows the completion of a 12-month trial integrating Tesla Powerwall with one of Econet’s telecommunication towers to provide backup power.

Tesla’s Powerwall battery has an in-built inverter and can be easily retrofitted to any site with or without solar. Its high-energy density increases on-site energy storage potential and is ideal for space-constrained locations. The batteries, which can be discharged 100%, can be installed indoors or outdoors and are designed to provide seamless backup during grid outages.

Tesla will supply DPA with 520 Powerwalls to power 260 Econet sites, with the first 65 sites to be installed in the coming months.