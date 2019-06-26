Companies / Energy

Tullow delays final investment decisions for African oil deals

UK company awaits official approval in Kenya and Uganda before it can begin operations

26 June 2019 - 20:17 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN
Picture: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

London — Britain’s Tullow Oil has delayed the final investment decision for its Kenya project to 2020 and has not yet sealed a tax deal in Uganda, which is needed for the progress of its plans there with Total, it said on Wednesday.

The company had aimed to give the final go-ahead by the end of 2019 for its onshore Kenyan oilfields, which are expected to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day.

The Kenya delay was due to authorities asking for additional community consultations, which Tullow expects to be submitted in the second half of the year — later than anticipated, it said in a trading statement.

“The partners and the government of Kenya are reviewing the most likely timeline, which Tullow now expects in 2020,” Tullow said.

On Tuesday, Tullow and its partners Total and Africa Oil signed commercial agreements with the Kenyan government, but it still needs to lock in financing for a $1.1bn pipeline to bring the oil to the coast.

In Uganda, progress is also slower than expected. A tax deal needed to close the $900m sale of a stake in its Ugandan fields to Total is pending. As recently as April Tullow said the Uganda talks were expected to conclude shortly.

“We continue to work constructively with our joint venture partners and the government of Uganda to agree a way forward and the consequent timing of [the final investment decision]. Nevertheless, although negotiations continue, Tullow is currently considering all options in pursuing the sale of its interests in Uganda,” it said.

Barclays said in a note the likelihood of a final decision on Uganda to come in as planned this year was declining.

“Tullow’s comment ... indicates the potential for a fresh approach/structure to the deal that can be acceptable to all stakeholders, but increases uncertainty around the timing of the development,” Barclays said.

Tullow expects its first-half gross profit to be $500m, yielding pre-dividend free cash flow of about $100m, rising to $450m for the full year, excluding $200m due to be paid on closure of the Uganda deal.

Tullow’s much-watched net debt is expected to be at $3bn in June compared with $3.1bn in December.

Reuters

Chevron to help gas-rich Qatar build top ethylene plant

It will be the Middle East’s largest facility for production of ethylene, a key ingredient in plastics
Companies
2 days ago

Moscow to fund a third of Northern Sea Route costs

Russia plans to turn the $11.7bn Arctic waterway into a new Suez Canal
World
2 days ago

Glencore puts Chad oilfields up for sale

Chad fields account for over half of Glencore’s net production
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Uganda to pay more for use of crude oil pipeline

World / Africa

Tullow Oil plans to reinstate dividends in 2019

Companies

Tullow sees first Kenyan crude shipments in first half of 2019

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.