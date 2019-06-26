Tullow delays final investment decisions for African oil deals

London — Britain’s Tullow Oil has delayed the final investment decision for its Kenya project to 2020 and has not yet sealed a tax deal in Uganda, which is needed for the progress of its plans there with Total, it said on Wednesday.

The company had aimed to give the final go-ahead by the end of 2019 for its onshore Kenyan oilfields, which are expected to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day.

The Kenya delay was due to authorities asking for additional community consultations, which Tullow expects to be submitted in the second half of the year — later than anticipated, it said in a trading statement.

“The partners and the government of Kenya are reviewing the most likely timeline, which Tullow now expects in 2020,” Tullow said.

On Tuesday, Tullow and its partners Total and Africa Oil signed commercial agreements with the Kenyan government, but it still needs to lock in financing for a $1.1bn pipeline to bring the oil to the coast.

In Uganda, progress is also slower than expected. A tax deal needed to close the $900m sale of a stake in its Ugandan fields to Total is pending. As recently as April Tullow said the Uganda talks were expected to conclude shortly.