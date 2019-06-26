Companies / Energy

Treasury lays out timeline for Eskom restructuring

Director-general Dondo Mogajane briefs investors on the electricity company’s path to recovery

26 June 2019 - 20:08 Selcuk Gokoluk
Dondo Mogajane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Dondo Mogajane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

London — SA has laid out a timeline for the restructuring of Eskom Holdings and pledged that creditors of the state-owned electricity company won’t suffer losses, according to a fund manager who attended a briefing by the head of the Treasury.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane set out the steps in a meeting with investors in London on Tuesday, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the event wasn’t public. The Treasury declined to comment, saying the meeting “was held behind closed doors”.

According to the fund manager, Mogajane said:

  • The government bailout announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation speech last week would enable Eskom to function as a going concern for two years;
  • An appropriation bill for the bailout would be approved by the end of July;
  • A chief restructuring officer and team have been identified and will be announced in mid-July;
  • The chief restructuring officer will produce a plan to deal with Eskom’s debt within 18 months; the government guarantees that investors won’t suffer losses;
  • Eskom will be unbundled in two years, which will close some of the cash-flow gap. After that, the government will decide whether a further bailout is needed;
  • The Eskom bailout is more important to SA than losing the country’s investment-grade rating at Moody’s Investors Service, though he doesn’t think it would lead to a downgrade

Eskom has more than R440bn ($31bn) of debt, including $5.5bn of eurobonds, and does not generate enough cash to service it. About two-thirds of the debt is guaranteed by the government.
Bloomberg

Rumours are wrong, says Pravin Gordhan — Eskom will be unbundled

Power utility's generation, transmission and distribution functions will be separated into three business entities
National
1 day ago

Desperate need for bailouts as SA’s SOEs disintegrate

Investors say there is an increased likelihood that SA's government will have to increase sovereign-bond issuance to bail out Eskom
Economy
1 day ago

Investors balk at Cyril Ramaphosa’s Eskom bailout plan

Additional front-loaded support will mean an increase in sovereign-bond issuance, and pose a risk to SA’s debt path, says Citadel portfolio manager ...
Companies
2 days ago

Ebrahim Patel’s prescribed assets proposal a walk down the failed National Party route

Suggesting that collapsing institutions such as Eskom and SABC can somehow become assets for pension funds is daylight robbery
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Eskom notes concern for employee safety after intimidation and assaults

National

Rumours are wrong, says Pravin Gordhan — Eskom will be unbundled

National

Desperate need for bailouts as SA’s SOEs disintegrate

Economy

Investors balk at Cyril Ramaphosa’s Eskom bailout plan

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.