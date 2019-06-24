Chevron to help gas-rich Qatar build top ethylene plant

Dubai — Chevron Phillips Chemical will help gas-rich Qatar build the Middle East’s largest plant for production of ethylene, a key ingredient in plastics.

Qatar Petroleum (QP) chose Chevron Phillips Chemical as its partner in a joint venture to produce as much as 1.9-million tonnes a year of ethylene, QP CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said in Doha. The venture will process the chemical from ethane, a natural gas liquid pumped at Qatar’s giant North Field.

The venture will cost billions of dollars, though a more precise estimate must await the completion of engineering studies, Kaabi said. State-run QP raised the production target from an initial plan for 1.6-million tonnes a year.

“We saw better results than expected from the North Field, and we were able to have more ethane available for extraction,” Kaabi said on Monday, referring to Qatar’s portion of the offshore reservoir it shares with Iran. So, QP increased the venture’s ethylene target, he said. “We like them big in Qatar.”

Qatar, the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is boosting output at home and picking up assets abroad. This latest push into chemicals reverses its previous pullback from the industry, when it ended plans to build two projects valued at $12.5bn after oil prices collapsed in 2014.

The joint venture will be the biggest facility in the Middle East for processing ethane — or “cracking” it, in industry parlance — into ethylene, Kaabi said.

It will also produce high-density polyethylene, Chevron Phillips Chemical CEO Mark Lashier said. QP will own 70% of the project, with the Texas-based company holding the rest.

Qatar’s polyethylene production will rise to 4,300 tonnes a year when the plant is completed in 2025, from 2,300 tonnes currently, Kaabi said.

Petrochemicals are the building blocks of our daily stuff, from sports shoes to computer keyboards, created when oil and natural gas molecules are split, or cracked, to produce ethylene, propylene and other chemicals. Ethylene is used to make polyethylene, the most commonly used plastic.