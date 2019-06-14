Affordable and reliable energy pivotal to Kenya’s economic outlook

Kenya is a significant sub-Saharan economy and a pillar of the East African region. It boasts a favourable economic outlook and is promoting its “Big Four” agenda, which prioritises food security, manufacturing, universal healthcare and affordable housing.

To deliver on this agenda, Kenya needs affordable and reliable energy. The recently promulgated Energy Act 2019 supports the continuous evolution of its energy sector, which was unbundled in the mid-1990s. Existing baseload capacity is primarily provided by hydro energy (30%) and supplemented by the development of geothermal and renewable energy.

The government has recognised the importance of reducing carbon emissions and committed to increase the contribution of renewables to the country’s total generation capacity. In pursuit of all this, the recent regulatory changes have been influenced by considerations that include:

tariff reviews aimed at achieving cost-reflective tariffs;

rationalising power purchase agreements;

a bias towards renewable energy;

off-grid solutions to balance grid connection costs relative to rural electrification; and

independent power producer investment in generation projects.

In light of these developments, stakeholders have mixed views on the requirements for additional generation capacity in the short to medium term, given Kenya’s current perceived overcapacity of about 900MW. This is based on current installed capacity of about 2.7GW relative to peak demand of about 1.9GW.