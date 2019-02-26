News Leader
WATCH: What Sasol has to say about Lake Charles
26 February 2019 - 12:51
Integrated energy and chemicals company Sasol released its interim results on Monday, reporting a 32% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS), largely driven by a rebound in oil prices and a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate.
The group has also raised its interim dividend by 18% and said its flagship Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana is 94% complete.
Sasol joint-CEO Bongani Nqwababa joined Business Day TV to talk about the half-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: