Companies / Energy

Sasol share drops after Lake Charles cost rises again

The synthetic-fuel producer's share price fell 6% after saying its US project would be $700m more expensive than previously estimated

08 February 2019 - 11:08 Robert Laing
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

Sasol fell 5.7% to R388.01 on Friday morning after saying its Lake Charles project in Louisiana had once again overrun its budget, and would now cost up to $700m more than previously estimated.

“Unfortunately, during the last quarter of 2018, several factors within and beyond our control impacted the completion schedule and associated cost for the remaining units, resulting in the overall project capital cost estimate being revised from $11.13bn to a range of $11.6bn to $11.8bn,” the chemicals group warned on Friday morning.

The difference between the upper and lower ends of the range represents a contingency and weather provision of $200m.

Sasol's announcement about its US project once again overrunning its budget was placed at the end of an updated trading statement in which it raised its earnings guidance for the first half of its 2019 financial year.

Investors appear to have expected better than the approximately 32% growth in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December that Sasol says it expects to report on February 25.

In November, Sasol said it expected HEPS growth to be within the range of 12%-29%.

“The main reason for the increase is the impact of half-year-end valuation adjustments associated with crude oil hedges and closing exchange rates,” the updated trading statement said.

Sasol raised its guidance on basic earnings per share growth to about 112% from the previously predicted 90%.

Image: Iress

The synthetic-fuel producer's share price tends to track the oil price, which tumbled from nearly $86 a barrel in October to $50 a barrel in December, before rebounding  to more than $60 recently.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

In the shadow of Secunda’s Sasol plant, servals are thriving

The petrochemical plant supports a serval population density far greater than any other site on record across the entire range of the species 
Science & Technology
6 days ago

SA and Saudi Arabia discuss building oil refinery in SA

With Saudi Arabia supplying about 40% of SA’s crude oil, ties between the two countries are close
Business
20 days ago

Big business’s energy conundrum

Industry in SA, hit hard by sizeable tariff increases, has warned of the danger that rising power prices pose to the country’s economy. But the big ...
Features
15 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Total offshore find could bring R1-trillion to SA ...
Companies / Energy
2.
MilCo brushes aside Brimstone threat to dump ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
What third David Jones CEO departure means for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Brimstone to review Clover acquisition after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Ascendis Health said to mull further unit sales ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Sasol goes for more gas in Mozambique
Companies / Energy

Sasol cuts its production target
Companies / Energy

Sasol: Looking good due to oil price and US project
Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.