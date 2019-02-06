Gazprom seeks bigger gas market share in Europe after bumper exports

Vienna — Russia’s Gazprom is looking to gain an even larger gas market share in Europe following record-high 2018 exports, expecting a decline in Europe’s gas output combined with rising demand, a senior manager at the company said.

In 2018 it sold more than 200-billion cubic metres of gas to Europe, including Turkey, while its gas market share in the region rose to more than a third.

Elena Burmistrova, in charge of the Russian company’s exports, said Gazprom would be able to offset a production decline in the EU, mainly at the Netherlands’ Groningen, once Europe’s largest natural gas field.

“North Sea production is also gradually declining... so, the space for Russian gas is being freed up,” she said on the sidelines of the European Gas conference in Vienna.

EU gas production will halve by 2040, the Paris-based International Energy Agency has said.

Moscow has piped gas to Europe from its fields in Siberia and northern Russia for more than 50 years. It can ill afford losing the lucrative market for Kremlin-run Gazprom, whose sales account for more than 5% of Russia’s $1.6-trillion economy.

Burmistrova said Gazprom was striving to raise its market share in Europe, where the company generates two thirds of its gas sales.

“According to preliminary estimates, our share [in Europe] stood at 34% in 2017, while in 2018 it could have reached around 35%,” Burmistrova said in remarks cleared for publication on Wednesday.

Russian energy sales have become increasingly politicised since 2014 following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, accusations of meddling in the US presidential election in 2016 and a nerve gas attack in Britain.

Gazprom in 2018 escaped the spectre of big fines in a case that had dragged on for seven years after it clinched a deal with EU antitrust regulators to reform its pricing structure and allow rivals a foothold in eastern Europe.

Burmistrova said Gazprom did not want to look too aggressive in the eyes of Europe with its plans to boost sales. “We don’t set a target of gaining 40% or 45% of the [EU] market,” she said.