Companies / Energy

Gazprom seeks bigger gas market share in Europe after bumper exports

Russian company forecasts a decline in Europe’s gas output and rising demand

06 February 2019 - 18:33 Vladimir Soldatkin
A neon sign displays Gazprom's logo at a petrol station in Belgrade, Serbia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/OLIVER BUNIC
A neon sign displays Gazprom's logo at a petrol station in Belgrade, Serbia. Picture: BLOOMBERG/OLIVER BUNIC
Image:

Vienna — Russia’s Gazprom is looking to gain an even larger gas market share in Europe following record-high 2018 exports, expecting a decline in Europe’s gas output combined with rising demand, a senior manager at the company said.

 In 2018 it sold more than 200-billion cubic metres of gas to Europe, including Turkey, while its gas market share in the region rose to more than a third.

Elena Burmistrova, in charge of the Russian company’s exports, said Gazprom would be able to offset a production decline in the EU, mainly at the Netherlands’ Groningen, once Europe’s largest natural gas field.

“North Sea production is also gradually declining... so, the space for Russian gas is being freed up,” she said on the sidelines of the European Gas conference in Vienna.

EU gas production will halve by 2040, the Paris-based International Energy Agency has said.

Moscow has piped gas to Europe from its fields in Siberia and northern Russia for more than 50 years. It can ill afford losing the lucrative market for Kremlin-run Gazprom, whose sales account for  more than 5% of Russia’s $1.6-trillion economy.

Burmistrova said Gazprom was striving to raise its market share in Europe, where the company generates two thirds of its gas sales.

“According to preliminary estimates, our share [in Europe] stood at 34% in 2017, while in 2018 it could have reached around 35%,” Burmistrova said in remarks cleared for publication on Wednesday.

Russian energy sales have become increasingly politicised since 2014 following the annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, accusations of meddling in the US presidential election in 2016 and a nerve gas attack in Britain.

Gazprom in 2018  escaped the spectre of big fines in a case that had dragged on for seven years after it clinched a deal with EU antitrust regulators to reform its pricing structure and allow rivals a foothold in eastern Europe.

Burmistrova said Gazprom did not want to look too aggressive in the eyes of Europe with its plans to boost sales. “We don’t set a target of gaining 40% or 45% of the [EU] market,” she said.

Some European countries, mainly in Eastern Europe, have voiced concern about Russia’s growing energy clout.

The Gazprom manager said the company had proven to be a reliable gas supplier and that its exports in Europe would not suffer because of politics.

However, Gazprom’s exports have been jeopardised by a shale gas production boom in the US and President Donald Trump’s plans to sell “vast amounts” of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

US LNG shipments to Europe totalled 3.23-million tons, or 48 cargoes, in October to January, compared with 0.7-million tons, or nine cargoes, a year earlier.

The US is now second only to Qatar, the world’s largest LNG producer, as an LNG supplier to Europe, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Burmistrova played down the danger to Russian gas dominance in Europe from the US.

“We will always be competitive against American LNG,” she said.

Reuters

BP doubles profit in year of transformation

US shale acquisition from BHP helps boost London-listed firm’s earnings to a five-year high
Companies
1 day ago

Worries about billions SA aims to spend securing African power imports

SA has ambitious energy plans on the continent, including the Inga hydro power scheme in the DRC and laying a gas pipeline from Mozambique, but that ...
National
1 day ago

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC seals $5.8bn refining and trading deal with Eni and OMV

Agreement sees Italian firm take 20% stake while Austria’s OMV to secure 15% in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s refining business
Companies
10 days ago

New megarefinery near Lagos on schedule, says Dangote

Target of a finish next year for $15bn oil plant much too ambitious, say analysts
Companies
16 days ago

Norway’s Equinor to start talks with Tanzania over gas project

The energy firm, formerly known as Statoil, says  Tanzanian President John Magufuli has asked his government to proceed with negotiations
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Sanral may claim damages from Aveng and Strabag ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Standard Chartered to pay $40m fine for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Admission of cheating bolsters Competition ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa to challenge Investec and Nedbank on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Aveng Strabag joint venture terminates Mtentu ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Europe leads list of buyers for US liquefied natural gas
World

US puts pressure on German firms over Russian gas pipeline
World / Europe

Germany to stick with Russian gas
World / Europe

Gazprom expects record LNG sales in Europe and poo-poos US competition
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.