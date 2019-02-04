Manage, control and reduce your site’s energy consumption with Total Optimizer

Imagine a visual representation of your site in real-time performance. Optimizer, an innovative product developed by Total, brings this to reality on one seamless dashboard.

Using various data sources linked to operations on the mine, Total Optimizer is able to generate the most relevant key performance indicators on a daily basis. This means that key users on the site can quickly detect any abnormal event that could impact the mine’s operations, and use these alerts to implement corrective actions, which would generate energy savings.

Experience this world-class solution by viewing the video below: