News Leader
WATCH: Minerals Council SA has a dire warning about Eskom tariffs and mines
31 January 2019 - 12:23
Eskom has asked for a 15% tariff increase over three years.
The Minerals Council SA will be making a submission on Friday, but has already warned that 50,000 jobs hang in the balance along with all but one of the country’s gold mines if Nersa grants Eskom that tariff increase.
Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven joined Business Day TV to discuss how such large tariff increases will affect the mining industry.
