WATCH: Minerals Council SA has a dire warning about Eskom tariffs and mines

31 January 2019 - 12:23 Business Day TV
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom has asked for a 15% tariff increase over three years.

The Minerals Council SA will be making a submission on Friday, but has already warned that 50,000 jobs hang in the balance along with all but one of the country’s gold mines if Nersa grants Eskom that tariff increase.

Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven joined Business Day TV to discuss how such large tariff increases will affect the mining industry.

Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven talks to Business Day TV about the possible effects of huge tariff increases

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

