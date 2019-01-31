Project Halo thrown by reports it may not be preferred bidder for Optimum assets

Project Halo, the consortium for the Gupta’s Optimum Coal, insists its R3bn offer for the assets remains the preferred bid despite reports to the contrary.

“As we stand today, we are their preferred bidder,” said Project Halo director Paul Buckley, addressing delegates at the IHS Markit 14th Annual Southern African Coal Conference on Thursday. “But we see things in the media that the process has been reopened. We haven’t been notified.”

In December, Project Halo released a statement to announce it had submitted the winning bid, of R3.05bn, for the assets. These include Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines as well as their prized export allocations at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal.

The business rescue practitioners have, however, confirmed to Business Day that they received other bids at the last minute. One is reportedly a government-owned coal company, African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation.

Optimum and a handful of other Gupta-linked companies were put into business rescue in February 2018 after they were cut off from all transactional banking facilities.

Business rescue is a provision of the Companies Act that allows for the rehabilitation of distressed entities. The rescue process at Optimum has, however, faced a number of delays. Employees have not been paid since October and have not reported to work since December.