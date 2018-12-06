Companies / Energy

Group Five and Cenpower contract dispute takes new twist

Just days after terminating its contract with Group Five, the Ghanaian company is now demanding $60.5m to finish work on its much-disputed power plant

06 December 2018 - 09:06 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Group Five is reluctant to unbundle despite its South African prospects not looking very promising.Picture: Marianne Schwankhart
The bruising contract dispute between Group Five and its Ghanaian client has taken a new twist.

Cenpower Generation is now claiming $60.5m from Group Five to finish the $410m Kpone power-plant project, which is more than a year behind schedule.

The latest developments come days after Cenpower terminated the contract with the struggling JSE-listed construction and engineering group.

The two parties have blamed each other for the delay in completing the 340MW fuel-fired thermal power plant.

Group Five said in a statement on Thursday that a new claim represents the client’s evaluation of the costs to finish the project, as well as estimated losses and damages the client believes it has suffered.

Cenpower is also demanding that Group Five’s bank guarantee providers pay $43.8m of the $60.5m claim.

Group Five said it was seeking legal opinion on the latest claim by the client.

“The group strongly disputes the amount claimed and the demand for its payment, as the client themselves confirmed that the construction on the plant was complete, with only testing and commissioning to be performed,” the SA company said.

“As communicated, the provision of the fuel was the client’s responsibility and the group was unable to complete the testing and commissioning of the plant as the fuel provided by the client was contaminated and unfit for its purpose.”

Group Five recorded a R1.3bn loss for the contract in its results for the year to end-June.

Image: Iress

The power plant in Ghana has also cost investors a fortune, with the share price down 97% so far in 2018, giving Group Five a market value of R38m.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Can Group Five bounce back from Ghana setback?

The construction giant wants a third party to determine its liability for Kpone project delay damages
15 hours ago

Ghanaian power firm ends troubled contract with Group Five

Cenpower Generation terminates project for SA construction firm to complete the $410m Kpone power station in Ghana
3 days ago

Group Five suffers court setback in its battle with Ghanaian power company Cenpower

Judge rules in favour of Cenpower Generation which is suing over a missed deadline
17 days ago

