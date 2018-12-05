Carol Paton Writer at Large
Companies / Energy

Eskom wants R100bn debt relief from state to keep lights on

The plan would add 2% to debt-to-GDP ratio and is likely to be seen as negative by ratings agencies

05 December 2018 - 05:10 Carol Paton
Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza and Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza and Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom is to ask the government to take R100bn of its debt onto its own balance sheet as part of a package of measures to turn the troubled company around.

While the move would give Eskom relief, it would add another 2% to the government’s debt-to-GDP ratio and could be seen as negative by credit ratings agencies.

Currently, Eskom operates thanks to a R350bn debt guarantee from the government, which has been flagged as the biggest risk to the fiscus.

