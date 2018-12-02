Companies / Energy

Ghanaian power firm ends troubled contract with Group Five

02 December 2018 - 17:26 Larry Claasen
Ghanaian power company Cenpower Generation has terminated its contract with local construction Group Five to complete the $410m Kpone power station in Tema, Ghana.

The termination on Friday is the latest twist in a relationship that turned acrimonious following Cenpower making a $62.7m claim against Group Five’s retention and performance bonds for delays in completion of the 340MW fuel-fired thermal power plant.

Group Five said the delays were partly as a result of Cenpower supplying the power plant with “contaminated” fuel.

Besides the quality of the fuel, the project was also delayed by problems experienced at the plant’s water treatment facility and issues around steam quality.

The inability of the power grid to receive power during the commissioning phase was also a problem.

Group Five also had to contend with a change in design. The plant is fuelled by diesel and crude oil but there were plans to also use natural gas. Cenpower said the plant should be handed over only using diesel and crude oil as no natural gas was available.

Group Five incurred a R1.3bn loss on the project for the year to end-June 2018.

The cancellation of the project came about a month after it was scheduled for completion.

Group Five said the termination of the contract opened the way for dispute resolution procedures, which meant a reasonable prospect for recovering all amounts “due and owing” on the contract.

The dispute with Cenpower will be taken to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris. Group Five said the ICC’s dispute resolution processes are considerably quicker than taking the matter through arbitration.

Group Five expects the first disputes to be completed in early 2019.

claasenl@businesslive.co.za

Group Five suffers court setback in its battle with Ghanaian power company Cenpower

Judge rules in favour of Cenpower Generation which is suing over a missed deadline
Companies
14 days ago

Group Five’s share price plunges 15.5%

The company failed to meet an October deadline for the Kpone power-station project in Ghana
Companies
26 days ago

JAMIE CARR: The Group Five gothic horror story

The past year has seen more value destruction, as Group Five racked up an operating loss of a cheeky R1.4bn
Opinion
1 month ago

Group Five’s struggles deepen as Kpone delays in Ghana bite

The construction group's full-year loss has deepened and veteran CFO Cristina Teixeira has resigned
Companies
2 months ago

Group Five stock plummets on downbeat trading update

The construction group attributes most of the loss, about R1.3bn, to its embattled Kpone power project in Ghana
Companies
3 months ago

