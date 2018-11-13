UAE inks deal with Italian group to boost gas output

State-owned Emirati energy giant ADNOC signed a concession deal with Italy’s Eni on Tuesday for the production of natural gas from an offshore mega project, a statement said.

Under the 40-year contract, Eni was granted a 25% stake in the multibillion-dollar project in the Hail, Ghasha and Dalma fields, ADNOC announced. The project aimed to produce about 1.5-billion cubic feet daily of ultra-sour natural gas by the middle of next decade, said the company.

Sour gas contains significant quantities of hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide. Most of UAE reserves are sour gas.

ADNOC will retain 60% of the project and is looking for another foreign partner to acquire the remaining 15% stake.

The new contract comes amid a push by the UAE to achieve self-sufficiency in gas production and become a net exporter. At present, the Gulf state imports a part of its gas requirements from Qatar through a pipeline.

On Monday, ADNOC signed a co-operation deal with Saudi energy giant Aramco aimed at bolstering gas production. On Sunday, it granted French major Total an exploration and production concession agreement for unconventional natural gas. The concession agreement aims to produce 1-billion cubic feet a day of gas by 2030.

The UAE, the Opec oil cartel’s fourth-largest producer, pumps about 3-million barrels a day.

AFP