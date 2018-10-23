Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: Now Eskom wants a 15% tariff increase

23 October 2018 - 11:32 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK
Picture: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK

Power utility Eskom has requested a 15% increase from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

The regulator will hold public hearings to evaluate the application and although the body hardly ever grants the full request, as it stands, consumers may have to brace themselves for double-digit electricity increases over the next three years.

Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, general manager of regulations at Eskom, joined Business Day TV to discuss the utility’s request and how any shortfalls will be addressed.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

