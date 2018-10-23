WATCH: Now Eskom wants a 15% tariff increase

Power utility Eskom has requested a 15% increase from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

The regulator will hold public hearings to evaluate the application and although the body hardly ever grants the full request, as it stands, consumers may have to brace themselves for double-digit electricity increases over the next three years.

Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, general manager of regulations at Eskom, joined Business Day TV to discuss the utility’s request and how any shortfalls will be addressed.