Eskom workers hurt in ‘major incident’ at power station

10 October 2018 - 19:21 Nico Gous
Smoke rises from unit five at Eskom’s Lethabo Power Station near Viljoensdrift in Free State, October 10 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED
Eskom employees have been injured in an explosion at its Lethabo power station near Viljoensdrif in the Free State on Wednesday.

Eskom confirmed it is investigating what it called a “major incident” at unit five of Lethabo Power Station.

“We can confirm that there are injuries but cannot confirm further details at this stage. Management’s first priority is to ensure the safety of all staff on site‚” the power utility tweeted.

Energy expert Chris Yelland tweeted that a boiler had exploded after a generator tripped.

“Eskom confirms only unit 5 at Lethabo is down after a generator trip followed by a loud boiler explosion. The other five units at Eskom’s Lethabo power station are still operating‚ but staff have been evacuated as much as possible as a precautionary measure. [The] situation ‘calm’ at the moment.”

LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s time to stop dilly-dallying over Eskom

Given the risk that Eskom poses to the economy, fixing the electricity sector should be at the top of government's to-do list
2 days ago

Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed

The board found former CEO Brian Molefe’s supply conditions were ‘aspirational’
2 days ago

Eskom suspends chief audit executive

Molefi Nkhabu has been placed on a precautionary suspension pending an investigation
6 days ago

Eskom urged to return to cost-plus coal mines to save itself and the industry

South32 COO Mike Fraser said coal was expected to remain a big part of the SA energy mix
6 days ago

Energy regulator gives nod to four-year Eskom clawback

Energy analyst warns that from April 1 2019 SA can expect a mighty price increase
7 days ago

