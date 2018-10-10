Eskom workers hurt in ‘major incident’ at power station

Eskom employees have been injured in an explosion at its Lethabo power station near Viljoensdrif in the Free State on Wednesday.
Eskom confirmed it is investigating what it called a “major incident” at unit five of Lethabo Power Station.
Tuesday, 09 October 2018: Eskom is investigating a major incident that took place at Unit 5 of the Lethabo power station this afternoon.
“We can confirm that there are injuries but cannot confirm further details at this stage. Management’s first priority is to ensure the safety of all staff on site‚” the power utility tweeted.
Energy expert Chris Yelland tweeted that a boiler had exploded after a generator tripped.
“Eskom confirms only unit 5 at Lethabo is down after a generator trip followed by a loud boiler explosion. The other five units at Eskom’s Lethabo power station are still operating‚ but staff have been evacuated as much as possible as a precautionary measure. [The] situation ‘calm’ at the moment.”
