Eskom Rotek Industries CE Johnny Dladla resigns

The head of Eskom subsidiary Eskom Rotek Industries, Johnny Dladla, had resigned and will leave Eskom on October 31, the utility said on Monday night.

Dladla would pursue private business interests, according to the statement. His successor will be announced in due course.

“Dladla worked at Eskom for 23 years, 17 of which were invested in various nonregulated businesses within Eskom, and five years as CE of Eskom Enterprises and its subsidiaries.”

He was appointed interim group CE of Eskom Holdings between June 2017 and October 2017.

Group CE Phakamani Hadebe thanked Dladla for his efforts in helping to stabilise Eskom, according to the statement.