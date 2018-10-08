Companies / Energy

Eskom Rotek Industries CE Johnny Dladla resigns

08 October 2018 - 20:59 Staff Writer
Johnny Dladla. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The head of Eskom subsidiary Eskom Rotek Industries,  Johnny Dladla, had  resigned  and will leave Eskom on  October 31, the utility said on Monday night.

Dladla would pursue private business interests, according to the statement. His successor will be announced in due course.

“Dladla worked at Eskom for 23 years, 17 of which were invested in various nonregulated businesses within Eskom, and five years as CE of Eskom Enterprises and its subsidiaries.”

He was appointed interim group CE of Eskom Holdings between June 2017 and October 2017. 

Group CE  Phakamani Hadebe thanked  Dladla for his efforts in helping to stabilise Eskom, according to the statement. 

 

