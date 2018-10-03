Energy regulator gives nod to four-year Eskom clawback

In the same way, R1.58m more will be recovered from negotiated price agreements and international customers, the regulator said.

The recovery is significantly less than the R66.6bn Eskom originally asked for, but the 4.41% price hike will still add to mounting cost pressures such as higher food and petrol prices for households.

The utility, SA’s largest state-owned company, has been at the centre of state capture allegations in recent years and plagued by poor governance.

A new management team was installed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in February to clean up the institution, but it was nevertheless unable to escape a net loss of R2.3bn for the year to end-March.

Eskom is expected to remain under financial pressure as electricity sales stagnate and it continues to incur cost overruns in completing its long-delayed Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations.

Meanwhile, it is also facing dire coal shortages.

Ten of its 15 baseload stations have less than three weeks’ coal left, reportedly because suppliers are not meeting their contractual output.

These suppliers are companies that were owned by the politically connected Gupta family and placed under business rescue in February after banks closed their accounts.

It is yet to be seen what tariff increase the regulator will allow Eskom, although in recent years it has generally given the utility half, or less than half, of what it applied for, Yelland said.

"Eskom is saying they have done the sums and they need 15%," he said.

"If it says it can’t afford to carry on without it, it needs to look at its business model."

The utility’s management is in the process of formulating a new strategy that Eskom has said will be presented to the board in November.

steynl@businesslive.co.za