US-Israeli consortium announce a deal to supply first ever gas to Egypt

28 September 2018
Jerusalem — A US-Israeli consortium leading the development of Israel’s offshore gas reserves announced on Thursday a deal that would enable the export of natural gas to Egypt.

Noble Energy and its Israeli partner, Delek, along with Egyptian East Gas Company, bought 39% of a disused pipeline connecting the Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon with the north Sinai. The consortium paid $518m for the interest in the East Mediterranean Gas Company pipeline.

The mainly undersea pipeline will be used to transport natural gas from the Tamar and Leviathan reservoirs to Egypt from as early as 2019, allowing a 10-year $15bn deal signed in February with Egypt’s Dolphinus to move forward, Delek said in a statement.

It will be the first time Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel, imports gas from its neighbour. Israel had bought gas from Egypt but land sections of the pipeline were repeatedly targeted by Sinai jihadists in 2011 and 2012, and soaring demand meant Egypt could use the gas domestically.

Delek CEO Yossi Abu called the pipeline purchase "the most significant milestone for the Israeli gas market since the discoveries" of the reservoirs.

AFP

