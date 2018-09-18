WATCH: How Eskom plans to address the coal crisis

Energy regulator Nersa says that Eskom’s power stations should have at least 21 days of coal stockpiles to prevent services from being affected, but most stations are now running below that margin.

Eskom plans to transport coal from Limpopo to Mpumalanga to relieve the pressure there, using an alternative dirt road or rail.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe joined Business Day TV to discuss the crisis and its effect on the utility.