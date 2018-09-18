Companies / Energy

Vivo proceeds with $203.9m deal to buy service stations

18 September 2018 - 11:36 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Vivo Energy said on Tuesday that it had secured regulatory approvals to buy Engen’s international operations in eight Sub-Saharan countries, in a $203.9m deal that will be settled in cash and shares.

Vivo Energy’s retail service station network will expand from 15 to 23 countries in Africa when the deal is closed on March 1, the company said in a statement. The new markets are Gabon, Malawi, Mozambique, Réunion, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Democratic Republic of Congo will be excluded from the tweaked transaction as the talks to attain regulatory approval are still underway.

Vivo — which listed on the London Stock Exchange and JSE earlier in May, has previously described the transaction as a "game changer" for the company — already owns and operates more than 1,800 Shell service stations in 15 countries on the continent.

Vivo will issue 63.2-million new shares at 165p per share, while $62.1m will be settled in cash. As a result, Mauritius-domiciled Engen Holdings will have a stake of about 5% in Vivo.

"Today’s announcement opens an important new chapter for Vivo Energy," CEO Christian Chammas said in a statement, "and we look forward to welcoming about 350 new employees, adding eight new countries to our network, and increasing our target market by nearly 150-million people to about 35% of the African population."

Beware of initial public offerings

Overpromising and underdelivering is common with IPOs, writes Robert Laing, who illustrates how risky it is to fall into the trap of getting in too ...
Companies
13 days ago

Vivo Energy awaits DRC nod for service station deal

The company needs regulatory approval before it can wrap up the purchase of more than 300 service stations from Engen Holdings
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers to unbundle and list MultiChoice
Companies
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater's bid for Lonmin clears an ...
Companies / Mining
3.
BLSA suspends Bain over its involvement in ‘yet ...
Companies
4.
Cell C workers riled by bosses’ bonuses
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
AngloGold sets example by signing wage agreement
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Vivo Energy on the right track preparing for tomorrow’s world ...
Opinion / Columnists

Vivo Energy declares maiden dividend, but warns of risks in Morocco
Companies / Energy

Vitol launches Viva Energy float in Australia’s biggest IPO in four years
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.