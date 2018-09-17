Eskom to miss its own deadline for new finance chief

Electricity supplier Eskom is set to miss yet another of its self-imposed deadlines to finalise the appointment of its sixth finance director in five years.

After its own appointment in January, the utility’s newest board initially set a deadline of May to finalise the appointment of a new finance chief.

Sources close to the process said six candidates were shortlisted before the job was finally offered to former finance chief Paul O’Flaherty in May.

O’Flaherty is understood to have turned down the opportunity after his family is said to have objected to him "going through the same thing again". He left Eskom after a four-year stint in the same job in July 2013. His replacement, Tsholofelo Molefe, was suspended in March 2015 before resigning.

Former chairman Zola Tsotsi told parliament Molefe’s suspension, and those of then CEO Tshediso Matona and two other executives, had been ordered by former president Jacob Zuma.

After failing to secure the services of O’Flaherty, Eskom decided to prioritise the appointment of a COO, which was finalised in July with the hiring of Jan Oberholzer.