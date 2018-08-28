News Leader
WATCH: Where nuclear fits into government’s energy plan
28 August 2018 - 08:33
The long-awaited draft Integrated Resource Plan shows that nuclear energy will not be part of the country's energy vision for 2030, the vision consists of mostly coal power while gas and wind follows as the next two most important contributors.
Department of energy deputy director-general Jacob Mbele, who is responsible for programming and projects, spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the decisions made about SA’s energy mix.
