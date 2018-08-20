Companies / Energy

France’s Total ends deal for gas project in Iran

Total said it would be impossible to remain in Iran unless it received a specific waiver from the US, which was not granted

20 August 2018 - 12:11 Agency Staff
The logo of French oil giant Total is seen at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS
Tehran — French energy giant Total has officially quit its multibillion-dollar gas project in Iran, oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday, following the reimposition of US sanctions.

"Total has officially left the agreement for the development of phase 2 of South Pars (gas field). It has been more than two months that it announced that it would leave the contract," he told the Icana news agency, which is linked to the oil ministry.

The US said in May that it was abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposing sanctions on Iran in two phases in August and November.

The second phase will target Iran’s oil industry, and Total had already said it would be impossible to remain in Iran unless it received a specific waiver from Washington, which was not granted.

AFP

