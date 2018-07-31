Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: What will it take for Eskom and the unions to agree?

31 July 2018 - 08:40
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Eskom workers have downed tools at some power stations. Last week, when Eskom released its full-year financial results, Phakamani Hadebe made clear that no bonuses would be paid this year as the utility dealt with R19.6bn in irregular expenditure, a loss of R2.3bn, increasing debt and a swelling wage bill.

Unions are still demanding an 8% increase for this year against Eskom’s offer of 7.5%, but the dealbreaker is the issue of bonuses. The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says Eskom has performance contracts with it and insists that since workers have performed, they deserve the bonuses. NUM is adamant — no bonuses, no wage deal.

NUM national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu spoke to Business Day TV about its demands for Eskom.

