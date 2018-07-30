News Leader
WATCH: Can Eskom find its way through its quagmire?
30 July 2018 - 09:24
Eskom reported a R2.3bn loss for the year to end-March.
In response the auditors to question its going-concern status.
Now the China Development Bank has agreed to loan the utility $2.5bn. What does this mean for Eskom’s future?
Independent energy analyst Ted Blom spoke to Business Day TV about Eskom and what lies ahead.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
