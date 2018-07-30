Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: Can Eskom find its way through its quagmire?

30 July 2018 - 09:24 Business Day TV
China Development Bank. Picture: REUTERS
China Development Bank. Picture: REUTERS

Eskom reported a R2.3bn loss for the year to end-March.

In response the auditors to question its going-concern status.

Now the China Development Bank has agreed to loan the utility $2.5bn. What does this mean for Eskom’s future?

Independent energy analyst Ted Blom spoke to Business Day TV about Eskom and what lies ahead.

Independent energy analyst Ted Blom spoke to Business Day TV about Eskom and what lies ahead

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

