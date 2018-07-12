Power utility Eskom has said that it could meet proposed‚ significantly stricter pollution emissions standards‚ but that the South African public will have to pay for it — in cash and millions of litres of water.

This comes after the Department of Environmental Affairs gazetted proposed changes to key pollution legislation‚ changes that will dramatically affect the date for industries‚ including Eskom‚ to meet emissions targets.

The proposals state that companies will be allowed to postpone compliance only once‚ and for a five-year period — as opposed to the rolling postponements they are currently allowed.

This means that all plants will have to be compliant by 2025 at the latest.

Companies will also be allowed to apply for a permanent exemption from compliance‚ but only if they can show that the facility will be shut down by 2030.

