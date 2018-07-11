Companies / Energy

REMITTANCES

Nigeria to probe state oil company

11 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Abuja — Nigerian legislators voted on Tuesday to probe the state oil firm over a shortfall in revenue remittances to government coffers, in a motion passed by the lower house of parliament.

In June, Nigeria’s finance minister called the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC’s) payments to the government account "unacceptable", as they were less than expected in light of higher crude oil prices.

Those publicly raised concerns triggered Tuesday’s vote by the House of Representatives to probe NNPC, which noted an "under-remittance of about 100-billion naira", or $327.65m.

The house resolved to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate crude oil sales and other sources of funds to NNPC for May and June and is due to report back in two weeks.

An NNPC spokesman told Reuters the company had not yet seen the house’s resolution to investigate so could not comment further.

After Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun raised her concerns in June, the NNPC said its remittance to the government account was in line with terms agreed with state governors.

Government revenues are collected centrally each month and then distributed to the various levels of state including the federal government, state governments and the local government councils.

Nigeria, a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is Africa’s biggest crude producer.

Oil sales account for two-thirds of government revenue.

Reuters

Nigeria’s ruling party splits, threatening 2019 elections

A group of politicians told a news conference they had formed a new faction, led by former president Muhammadu Buhari ally, Buba Galadima
World
5 days ago

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari signs record budget

Legislators increased Nigeria’s budget size as the oil price rises
World
20 days ago

Nigeria pivots to domestic investments after naira rout wipes out gains

Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority manages $2.15bn, up from $1.5bn at the end of 2017
World
29 days ago

Nigerian oil hub Ladol looks to raise capital to expand facilities

The family-owned logistics hub for the offshore oil industry backs restructuring at the Nigerian Stock Exchange
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SAA starts urgent hunt for equity partner
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Steinhoff’s shady forestry deals come to light
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Boeing’s first-half orders soar past Airbus at 460
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Senior Credit Suisse banker Paul Dexter out for ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria
National

Coalition of 39 Nigerian parties commit to beating Muhammadu Buhari in polls
World / Africa

Nigeria’s ruling party splits, threatening 2019 elections
World / Africa

Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari signs record budget
World / Africa

Nigeria pivots to domestic investments after naira rout wipes out gains
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.