Struggling Eskom splurges on execs

Cash-strapped power utility Eskom, which is embroiled in a bruising wage dispute with the unions, has been paying its executives more than half a million rand a month to run their cars.

Business Day has established that officials from the level of GM upwards are provided with "fleet cards", giving them unlimited free fuel. Eskom also picks up the tab for their toll fees and maintenance costs.

The power utility confirmed on Thursday that 115 GMs and executives benefited from the scheme, which had cost R596,625.54 in May.

