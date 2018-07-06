Companies / Energy

Embattled Eskom appoints new chief operating officer as wage talks continue

06 July 2018 - 16:42 Lisa Steyn
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Eskom has appointed Jan Oberholzer as its chief operating officer, it announced on Friday.

Oberholzer will be part of a three-person team that will also include CEO Phakamani Hadebe and a yet to be appointed chief financial officer.

Hadebe was made permanent CEO in May and Oberholzer’s appointment is another step in Eskom’s bid to strengthen governance and entice investors back. Eskom has said a chief financial officer will be appointed in the coming weeks.

Oberholzer has a formidable task ahead as, last month, the financially embattled utility reinstated load shedding amid labour unrest, low coal stocks, and increased winter demand.

Oberholzer has spent 24 of his 38 years of work experience at Eskom, holding various positions, including that of chief operating officer of its distribution division. Most recently, he successfully led the improvement of a number of hydro-power plants in Zambia, Eskom said in a statement.

"Jan brings a wealth of operational experience in the energy sector, as well as valuable institutional memory, which I am confident will stand him in good stead to successfully reform our operations and set them up for sustainable success," Hadebe said in the statement.

Although sentiment towards Eskom is generally improving, it continues to face serious challenges. It is currently in wage talks with unions and its offer of a 6.7% increase, which it hasn’t budgeted for, is yet to be accepted by most of its workers.

Read more:

Struggling Eskom splurges on execs

Fleet card scheme costs power utility more than R500,000 a month
Companies
12 hours ago

Eskom raises wage offer — but it might not be enough to avert a NUM strike

The National Union of Mineworkers has threatened an illegal strike if Eskom does not offer a 9% increase, and the latest offer is 6.7%
National
4 hours ago

City Power in drive to plug R1.2bn gap

Unpaid electricity tariffs total R3bn, greater focus on business clients
Companies
1 day ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: Unregulated fees for state services perpetuate poverty

It is time to set up open oversight of user fees for all state services to prevent economic damage and promote social cohesion
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom gets nod of confidence

German bank provides $100m loan facility to help with renewables
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Struggling Eskom splurges on execs
Companies / Energy
2.
Van Huyssteen’s ‘Tekkie Town 2’ plan afoot
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Struggling Eskom splurges on execs
Companies / Energy
4.
Discovery’s robust health a sign of market ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Efficiency behind Discovery’s health, says CEO
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Struggling Eskom splurges on execs
Companies / Energy

Eskom raises wage offer — but it might not be enough to avert a NUM strike
National

City Power in drive to plug R1.2bn gap
Companies / Energy

NEVA MAKGETLA: Unregulated fees for state services perpetuate poverty
Opinion / Columnists

Eskom gets nod of confidence
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.