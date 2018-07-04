Eskom’s radical plan to cut debt

Cash-strapped power utility Eskom is considering asking for extensions on some debt and staff layoffs as it grapples with its finances after years of burning through funds, according to people familiar with the matter.
Eskom, which depends on government support to service its R368bn of debt, is evaluating a so-called liability management exercise as it seeks to implement a turnaround plan, said the people, who asked not to be identified. Management have discussed seeking to recover unpaid bills and increase tariffs to boost revenues by about 50% in four years and lay off about 15,000 workers, they said.
Eskom representatives declined to comment on the debt extension proposal and said any layoffs would need support from all stakeholders. Eskom is in the process of appointing financial advisers to "assist the company with possible balance sheet optimisation solutions," the utility said.
Eskom has been at the centre of scandals involving the awarding of contracts to firms linked to the Gupta family, who are alleged to have used their connections with former president Jacob Zuma to secure business.
They deny any wrongdoing.
The utility, which has more than R62bn due in principal debt payments in the next five years, has burnt through about R40bn a year since 2013. The new management, brought in by President Cyril Ramaphosa is struggling to pass measures aimed at improving its financial position.
ESKOM, WHICH GOLDMAN SACHS SAID IS BIGGEST RISK TO SA ECONOMY, NEEDS R72BN BY 2019.
The National Energy Regulator of SA approved a 5.2% tariff increase from April 1, far short of the almost 20% Eskom had applied for. Eskom implemented rolling blackouts in June for the first time since 2015 after protesters blockaded roads and attacked staff when wage negotiations stalled.
Workers are demanding a 9% annual increase for three years, while the utility has offered 6.2%. Eskom, which Goldman Sachs said in September is the biggest single risk to SA’s economy, needs R72bn until the end of 2019, including the refinancing of a R20bn loan, according to a report by Moody’s Investor Services in March.
Since December Eskom has been meeting investors to drum up demand for a new dollar bond but has failed to get enough support for it, the people said.
"Eskom regularly engages with various stakeholders including financial markets stakeholders as a matter of course. Various funding sources are accessed as and when market conditions are conducive to do so," Eskom officials said.
At least R20bn of unsecured bonds and $4bn of dollar-denominated notes are not guaranteed by the government, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The largest holders of the dollar-denominated bonds include credit funds such as Ashmore Group, BlackRock, and T Rowe Price Group, the data show. Ashmore and BlackRock representatives declined to comment. A spokeswoman for T Rowe Price did not respond.
Bloomberg
