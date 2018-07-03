News Leader
WATCH: The consequences of Gwede Mantashe licence restriction
In a move likely to create more uncertainty in the petroleum sector, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a notice restricting applications for oil and gas exploration and development.
Petroleum Agency SA acting CEO Lindiwe Mekwe spoke to Business Day TV about the effects of the minister’s latest move.
