Companies / Energy

Germany’s KfW grants Eskom a loan worth almost R1.4bn

29 June 2018 - 12:22 Robert Laing
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

German state-owned bank KfW has agreed to loan Eskom $100m, equivalent to about R1.38bn at Friday’s exchange rate.

The German embassy issued a media statement saying the loan added to R29bn that Germany had committed since 1995 "to address SA’s triple challenge of overcoming poverty, unemployment and inequality by empowering people, improving institutional capabilities, building skills and stimulating inclusive economic growth".

"A reliable energy supply is the backbone of growth, job creation and innovation," deputy German ambassador Klaus Streicher said in the media release.

"Clean energy is a prerequisite for health and quality of life. When we work together on the basis of trust, leveraging each other’s strengths, we make the greatest strides towards a greener and more inclusive society."

The loan from KfW — originally Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, which translates to "reconstruction credit institute" — is to co-finance three transmission projects that involve the upgrading of existing infrastructure and the building of new lines.

"Eskom intends to implement the selected projects to significantly improve security of supply, and to reduce transmission losses," the German embassy said in the statement.

"Furthermore, the new infrastructure will allow for the integration of power from solar and wind plants into the national grid. The network integration of renewable energy sources and the improved grid efficiency will directly contribute towards reducing carbon dioxide emissions. This will support SA in reaching its ambitious climate goals."

Correction: June 29 2018

An earlier version of this story erroneously calculated $100m as R14bn.

Read more:

EDITORIAL: How Eskom could cause a banking crisis

It is imperative for the government, financial institutions and SA at large that Eskom does not fail. How can SA minimise this risk?
Opinion
9 hours ago

Nhlanhla Nene thinks Eskom might need a new business model

'Eskom is indeed a threat to our investment strategy but we are addressing issues of governance'
Companies
9 hours ago

Eskom still an employer of choice, despite dire financial straits and wage dispute

The utility won two awards, coming first in the student category and third in the professional category for engineering and technology companies
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Can Eskom and its workers find common ground?

National Union of Mineworkers national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu speaks to Business Day TV
Companies
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Woolworths Australian chain David Jones axes ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies
3.
Anxious wait for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Transnet to leave Carlton Centre until after ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Shoprite up on news Christo Wiese has not sold ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: How Eskom could cause a banking crisis
Opinion / Editorials

Nhlanhla Nene thinks Eskom might need a new business model
Companies / Energy

Unions to consult members on Eskom’s offer of a 6.2% pay increase
National / Labour

WATCH: Can Eskom and its workers find common ground?
Companies / Energy

Eskom still an employer of choice, despite dire financial straits and wage ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.