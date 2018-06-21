BATTERY MARKET
Elon Musk eyes Germany for first Tesla Gigafactory in Europe
Stockholm — US electric-car maker Tesla favours Germany as the location for its first European Gigafactory, CE Elon Musk says, in what would be the latest move by an outside company into the European battery market.
Industry experts expect a green car revolution to boost Europe’s battery market to about €250bn by 2025. Asian companies including China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and Samsung have already signed up companies or set up their own European operations, prompting European politicians and business leaders to call for more home-grown investment.
"Germany is a leading choice for Europe. Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries," Musk said on Twitter.
Tesla already has operations in Pruem, Germany, which is 30km from Belgium and about 100km from the French border.
Pruem is the headquarters for Tesla’s Grohmann Engineering division, which specialises in automated manufacturing systems for battery-making plants. Grohmann recently built a production line for Tesla’s US battery factory in Reno, Nevada, to speed up production for its Model 3 electric sedan.
In a sign of the strength of Asia’s position in the market, Volkswagen — Europe’s biggest car maker — recently picked LG Chem, Samsung and CATL to deliver $25bn of batteries.
CATL is also considering an investment in Germany, the economics ministry of the local state of Thuringia said.
"We are negotiating with Chinese battery manufacturer CATL about localising production in Thuringia. As far as we know several locations across Europe are being considered," a Thuringia spokesman said.
Established expertise
Germany’s TerraE and Sweden’s Northvolt have plans for lithium-ion battery factories in Europe, but face a battle against Tesla and CATL, which have established technical expertise and supply chains.
Northvolt recently said it would tap the European Investment Bank for a loan to fund the first leg of construction and also cut the estimated cost of building its Tesla-style factory.
Tesla has previously said it plans to build three more Gigafactories to accompany its first in Nevada.
Reuters
