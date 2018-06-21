Elon Musk eyes Germany for first Tesla Gigafactory in Europe

Stockholm — US electric-car maker Tesla favours Germany as the location for its first European Gigafactory, CE Elon Musk says, in what would be the latest move by an outside company into the European battery market.

Industry experts expect a green car revolution to boost Europe’s battery market to about €250bn by 2025. Asian companies including China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and Samsung have already signed up companies or set up their own European operations, prompting European politicians and business leaders to call for more home-grown investment.

"Germany is a leading choice for Europe. Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries," Musk said on Twitter.

Tesla already has operations in Pruem, Germany, which is 30km from Belgium and about 100km from the French border.