Companies / Energy

BATTERY MARKET

Elon Musk eyes Germany for first Tesla Gigafactory in Europe

21 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS

Stockholm — US electric-car maker Tesla favours Germany as the location for its first European Gigafactory, CE Elon Musk says, in what would be the latest move by an outside company into the European battery market.

Industry experts expect a green car revolution to boost Europe’s battery market to about €250bn by 2025. Asian companies including China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and Samsung have already signed up companies or set up their own European operations, prompting European politicians and business leaders to call for more home-grown investment.

"Germany is a leading choice for Europe. Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries," Musk said on Twitter.

Tesla already has operations in Pruem, Germany, which is 30km from Belgium and about 100km from the French border.

Tesla sues Martin Tripp, former employee and sabateur

Tripp sent proprietary information to three unidentified entities, with the electric-vehicle maker’s lawyers saying his actions were ‘willful and ...
Companies
13 hours ago

Pruem is the headquarters for Tesla’s Grohmann Engineering division, which specialises in automated manufacturing systems for battery-making plants. Grohmann recently built a production line for Tesla’s US battery factory in Reno, Nevada, to speed up production for its Model 3 electric sedan.

In a sign of the strength of Asia’s position in the market, Volkswagen — Europe’s biggest car maker — recently picked LG Chem, Samsung and CATL to deliver $25bn of batteries.

CATL is also considering an investment in Germany, the economics ministry of the local state of Thuringia said.

"We are negotiating with Chinese battery manufacturer CATL about localising production in Thuringia. As far as we know several locations across Europe are being considered," a Thuringia spokesman said.

Established expertise

Germany’s TerraE and Sweden’s Northvolt have plans for lithium-ion battery factories in Europe, but face a battle against Tesla and CATL, which have established technical expertise and supply chains.

Northvolt recently said it would tap the European Investment Bank for a loan to fund the first leg of construction and also cut the estimated cost of building its Tesla-style factory.

Tesla has previously said it plans to build three more Gigafactories to accompany its first in Nevada.

Reuters

Tesla cuts 9% of jobs in major restructuring

Elon Musk says the company’s layoffs will not affect Model 3 production, and that its lack of profitability a valid and fair criticism
Companies
8 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla’s Elon Musk: Mr Congeniality

As he cuts jobs, the Tesla CEO is finally eating some humble pie, but the figures indicate he shouldn’t let go of the begging bowl just yet
Opinion
4 days ago

Tesla that crashed while on Autopilot sped up before impact

A National Transportation Safety Board report on the accident raises questions about Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system and the actions of ...
Companies
12 days ago

Elon Musk delivers $1.1bn Tesla ‘short burn’, as promised

A month ago, he tweeted that the ‘short burn of the century’ was coming. On Wednesday, it arrived
Companies
13 days ago

Should local investors take Tesla for a spin?

Very few South African investment funds seem keen to offer clients a bite of this fast-paced, new-tech disrupter
Companies
21 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
2.
New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Eskom unions close ranks in wage talks
Companies / Energy
4.
Brait team ‘will not fly the coop’ on R1.9bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Old Mutual looks abroad rather than SA
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.