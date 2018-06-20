Companies / Energy

Unions reject Eskom’s 4.7% increase offer

Unions say they have made a counter-proposal, the details of which they would ‘not divulge yet’

20 June 2018 - 18:35 Nico Gous
Picture: REUTERS

Trade unions have rejected Eskom’s offer of a 4.7% wage hike.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)‚ National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), and Solidarity said in a joint media statement on Wednesday that they had made a counter-proposal to Eskom that would meet their wage demands and rescue the power utility from its financial crisis.

"We will not divulge details of the proposal we made to Eskom because this is delicate process. We want to avoid a situation where we bargain through the media."

The unions met with Eskom on Wednesday for a second day of wage negotiations, and will give feedback on the proposal unions make on Wednesday.

On Tuesday‚ Eskom offered a four-year wage deal with a guaranteed increase based on inflation. It is offering a 4.7% wage increase for 2018 and an inflation-based increase every year thereafter for the next four years.

The unions said: "If they give us positive feedback to our proposal‚ we may be able to take it back to our members for them to make the final decision on whether to accept the offer or not."

Wage negotiations will resume on Thursday at 10am.

CAROL PATON: Let’s hope Eskom CE learnt a few lessons on the power of unions

New CE Phakamani Hadebe and his board completely misjudged the situation at Eskom
Opinion
1 day ago

All our eggs are in Eskom’s breaking basket, energy expert Chris Yelland says

Load shedding is just a symptom of a deeper problem, which is the financial unsustainability at Eskom‚ Yelland says
Companies
2 days ago

Eskom’s 4.7% offer a good start, say unions

Unions say they view the power utility's 4.7% proposal as an 'opening offer', suggesting they expect it to increase
National
1 day ago

NUM open to inflation-linked wage hike at Eskom

A National Union of Mineworkers source says its members will consider an offer of ‘inflation plus a certain percentage’, a day before ...
National
2 days ago

