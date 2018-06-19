Companies / Energy

Eskom confirms high likelihood of load shedding on Tuesday night

19 June 2018 - 17:12 Nico Gous
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
There is a good chance that load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm‚ Eskom has warned.

"The power system remains constrained with the risk of stage-1 load shedding remaining high for this evening due to a shortage of capacity‚" the energy provider said.

Eskom asked customers to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers‚ nonessential lighting and electricity appliances to reduce demand.

Eskom said should load shedding be implemented on Tuesday evening, it would be for a period of up to four hours. Stage-1 load shedding required 1‚000MW to be shed nationwide. "Load shedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout."

Eskom said that the power system would take up to 10 days to recover from the effects of industrial action.

Load shedding schedules can be checked on Eskom’s website and on the websites of local municipalities‚ or by calling the Eskom contact centre at 0860-037-566.

Pravin Gordhan warns SA's economy cannot afford load shedding

Eskom dismisses claims that the power utility is using the industrial action to cover up an existing problem
Companies
1 day ago

SA will suffer load shedding until Eskom monopoly is broken, says Mmusi Maimane

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says the party is working on a private member’s bill aimed at making SA’s energy sector more competitive
Companies
1 day ago

All our eggs are in Eskom’s breaking basket, energy expert Chris Yelland says

Load shedding is just a symptom of a deeper problem, which is the financial unsustainability at Eskom‚ Yelland says
Companies
1 day ago

