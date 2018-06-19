Eskom asked customers to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers‚ nonessential lighting and electricity appliances to reduce demand.

Eskom said should load shedding be implemented on Tuesday evening, it would be for a period of up to four hours. Stage-1 load shedding required 1‚000MW to be shed nationwide. "Load shedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout."

Eskom said that the power system would take up to 10 days to recover from the effects of industrial action.

Load shedding schedules can be checked on Eskom’s website and on the websites of local municipalities‚ or by calling the Eskom contact centre at 0860-037-566.