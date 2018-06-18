Companies / Energy

All our eggs are in Eskom’s breaking basket, energy expert Chris Yelland says

Load shedding is just a symptom of a deeper problem, which is the financial unsustainability at Eskom‚ Yelland says

18 June 2018 - 12:53 Penwell Dlamini
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Energy expert Chris Yelland says the government has to fix the real problems at Eskom‚ not just throw money at the parastatal.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Yelland said the issue at hand was that Eskom’s finances were not healthy — the reason it had initially told employees they were not getting a wage increase.

"What we are seeing here is the result of the financial stress at Eskom. If Eskom was not under financial stress it would not offer a 0% increase. The real underlying reason is the financial stress at Eskom. Load shedding is just a symptom of a deeper problem. The deeper problem is the financial unsustainability at Eskom‚" he said.

"It is no good throwing money at a problem because that is what government has been doing … at Eskom."

He said‚ looking at the regulatory framework and structure of Eskom‚ it would be a lengthy project to fix the power utility.

Eskom workers staged a protest outside the company’s head office in Sunninghill last Thursday. The workers were angry after management came to the negotiating table with a 0% wage increase offer‚ while unions were demanding a 15% wage increase across the board.

Chris Yelland. Picture:FINANCIAL MAIL
Chris Yelland. Picture:FINANCIAL MAIL

Eskom indicated that the wage impasse coincided with alleged acts of "sabotage" at some of its power stations‚ reducing power output and forcing the power utility to resort to load shedding. This was just a week after Eskom had informed the public that there would no be load shedding this winter.

Yelland proposed that government reverted to its 1998 white paper on energy policy‚ which included details on how to restructure Eskom and improve the entire electricity supply industry.

The document proposed unbundling Eskom’s generation division into a number of competing generation units‚ which could be state-owned or private-public partnerships. It said Eskom’s transmission division should become an independent system and market operator‚ ensuring equal and nondiscriminatory access. It also proposed changes to Eskom and municipal distribution.

"My view is that all our eggs are in one basket‚ which is Eskom. That is the problem. It makes sense to unbundle Eskom into a number of different operations … if Eskom goes on strike‚ the whole country falls over. This is a high risk. We are seeing the results of that today. We saw Eskom having labour unrest and the whole electricity supply industry collapses‚" Yelland said.

He warned that if SA did not deal with structural issues at Eskom‚ the same problem would resurface every time there was labour unrest at the power utility‚ placing the country’s electricity supply at risk.

"It is a neverending thing. It is like South African Airways. If you throw money at it and don’t fix the problem‚ you will be throwing money at it again and again‚" he said.

Electricity supply tight, warns Eskom

With incoming cold weather‚ power utility anticipates added pressure on the system and calls on consumers to use electricity efficiently
National
2 days ago

STUART THEOBALD: While Eskom’s headcount gets ever more bloated, jobs are lost in the industrial sector

Eskom’s employees are in a powerful position, able to hold the country to ransom
Opinion
11 hours ago

Eskom warns that power system will take up to 10 days to recover from strike

The utility says it will take time to reach full restoration because continuous processes at power plants were interrupted
National
6 hours ago

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: New CEO misread the situation at Eskom

Hadebe has never led an organisation where unions wield such power
Opinion
1 day ago

Trevor Manuel: ‘Decade to recover from state capture’

Eskom a textbook case of what went wrong, says Trevor Manuel
Business
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Capitec, Nedbank and PIC in the running for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Invicta's shock update a new blow for Christo ...
Companies
3.
Liberty regains control after cyberattack
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Invicta results confirm tax shock for Christo ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Pravin Gordhan warns SA's economy cannot afford ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Why two IPP coal power plants got red cards
Companies / Energy

Load shedding looms again as Eskom scrambles for coal supplies
Companies / Energy

Nkonki CEO quits amid Gupta-related allegations
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.