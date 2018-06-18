Energy expert Chris Yelland says the government has to fix the real problems at Eskom‚ not just throw money at the parastatal.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Yelland said the issue at hand was that Eskom’s finances were not healthy — the reason it had initially told employees they were not getting a wage increase.

"What we are seeing here is the result of the financial stress at Eskom. If Eskom was not under financial stress it would not offer a 0% increase. The real underlying reason is the financial stress at Eskom. Load shedding is just a symptom of a deeper problem. The deeper problem is the financial unsustainability at Eskom‚" he said.

"It is no good throwing money at a problem because that is what government has been doing … at Eskom."

He said‚ looking at the regulatory framework and structure of Eskom‚ it would be a lengthy project to fix the power utility.

Eskom workers staged a protest outside the company’s head office in Sunninghill last Thursday. The workers were angry after management came to the negotiating table with a 0% wage increase offer‚ while unions were demanding a 15% wage increase across the board.