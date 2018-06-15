Companies / Energy

WATCH: Why Nersa granted Eskom the tariff hikes it did

15 June 2018 - 09:26 Business Day TV
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has given Eskom the green light to claw back more than 32 billion rand by increasing tariffs.

Business Day reported that it was not possible to say how tariffs would be affected as Nersa had not decided how the additional increases would be phased in or over what period of time.

Nersa said that it considered it would be fair for Eskom to raise an additional R32.69bn, which would be spread over the next three years. If split evenly this would be about R10.8bn a year. This equals about 6% Eskom’s R177bn revenue for 2017-18.

Nersa’s Nomfundo Maseti spoke to Business Day TV about the tariff increases and the reasoning behind them.

Nomfundo Maseti from the National Energy Regulator of SA talks to Business Day TV about the tariff increases granted to Eskom

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

